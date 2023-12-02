India tour of South Africa: Mohammed Shami to receive medical attention on ankle in Mumbai

Veteran Indian speedster Mohammed Shami is seeking medical attention on his ankle as he gets ready for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Selected only for the two-match Test series, Shami is a key member of the Indian squad as they look to register their first-ever series win in the rainbow nation. According to reports, Shami is already in Mumbai to receive the treatment having made a lasting impression in the recently concluded ODI World Cup with 24 wickets.

Shami to receive medical attention

"It is not exactly an on-field injury. It is an ankle condition that has developed. Shami came to Mumbai to consult the doctors. He will also go to NCA for rehab and recuperation work.

"The national selectors wouldn't have selected him had there not been a chance of him getting fit in time for the Boxing Day Test," a BCCI source, privy to the development, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Indian pacer had a fruitful ODI World Cup campaign despite not playing in the opening four matches. He would break the record for most ODI World Cup wickets for India during the tournament with 55 while also registering three five-wicket hauls during the ODI World Cup. Interestingly, he would pick seven wickets in the semifinal match against New Zealand as India emerged victorious at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India will have several players back in the Test team for the South Africa tour with Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah all ready to shine. Bumrah will be the vice-captain of the side having last played in the red-ball format in July 2022 when India lost to England, where he was the captain of the side.

