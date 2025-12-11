/India to participate in maiden Asian Legends Cup; Pakistan, Sri Lanka among six teams

The Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) has confirmed the first-ever Asian Legends Cup, a new championship for 40-plus cricketers from across Asia. The tournament will be held in Chiang Mai, Thailand, from January 28 to February 4, featuring six teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, and Hong Kong.

Announcing the event, BVCI President Praveen Tyagi described it as a historic step. “For the first time, an Indian veterans’ team will compete in an Asia-level championship. This is a landmark moment for us, and a dream we’ve worked toward for years,” he said.

Tyagi revealed that several former international players are set to participate.

“Pakistan’s likely squad will have Shoaib Malik as the captain, Abdul Razzaq is in the team, and Wasim Akram may join as coach. Every team will have three to four international players along with top domestic names,” he said.

India’s squad, expected to be announced shortly, will feature ex-players like Praveen Kumar, Jatin Saxena, Shadab Jakati, and Manoj Prabhakar, among other seasoned domestic performers. Selection has been based on performances in the recently concluded inter-zonal veterans’ tournaments.

Tentative lineup of teams

UAE Legends: Rafiullah Syed, Vijay Mehra, Narayan Krishnan, Humaj Gondal, Hassan Raza, Martin Velter, Qamar Awan, Imran Javed, Sana Baloch, Sarfraz Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Heshan De Silva, Dilan Bandara, Satish Varadhan, Rehan Khan and Mujahid Hussain.

India Legends: Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Jatin Saxena, Parvinder Singh, Deepak Sharma, Kapil Rana, Kalim Khan, Vikram Batra, Amardeep and A. Chandila.

Hong Kong Legends: Najeeb Amar, Moner Dar, Farooq Saeed, Ankur Sharma.

Bangladesh Legends: Alok Kapali, Alamgir Kabir, Shafiul Islam, Saqlain Sajib, Mohammad Shahzada, Dhiman Ghosh, Imtiaz Hossain Tanna, Muktar Ali, Rubel Hossain, Abul Hasan Raju and Jubair Hossain Likhon.