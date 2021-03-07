India the best team in the world, says former England captain Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has lauded India as the "best team in the world” following Virat Kohli and Co's emphatic 3-1 Test series win over England. India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad to seal the series win as they qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship.

Vaughan, who had criticised the pitches on offer in the four-Test series, richly praised India for their showing in the series as he said if India can beat England in England, they will be hailed as the team of this era.

“India, for me, are pound for pound the best team in the world. If you look at 2021, they won in Australia, they've beaten England 3-1... there's a T20 World Cup in India and they will be the favourites to win that as well,” Vaughan said on radio for BBC 5 Live Sport.

“They've also got the challenge to come to England in a few months’ time for 5 Test matches. If they beat England, who are tough to beat in home conditions with the ball moving around... if India come here and beat England, and I wouldn't bet against them with that they've got on the talent.

“If they beat England in England then I think they are the team of this era. They've got enough. They've got the pace, the skill, the spinners and they've obviously got Virat Kohli. They are a tremendous team,” he added.

India are scheduled to tour England for a five-Test series later in the year and will hope to start the second cycle of ICC WTC with a statement.

Meanwhile, India, after defeating England, completed their 13th Test win under Kohli's captaincy at home after spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel spun a web to bundle England for 135 runs. Ashwin and Axar ended the series with combined 59 wickets with Ashwin scalping 32 and Axar 27.

India will face New Zealand in the final of WTC, scheduled for June 18-22 in England.