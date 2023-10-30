India surpass New Zealand to achieve THIS special feat in ODI World Cups after win over England

Rohit Sharma-led India crushed defending champions England in match 29 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29). With five successive wins in the ten-team tournament, India were favourites versus the struggling English line-up. Being asked to bat first, India rode on captain Rohit's sublime 87, Suryakumar Yadav's 49 and KL Rahul's 39 to post 229 for 9. In reply, the English line-up were bundled out for a paltry 129 in 34.5 overs with Mohammed Shami (4 for 22), Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 32) and Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 24) shining with the ball.

Thus, this became India's sixth win on the trot as they remain the only unbeaten side in the competition and are sitting pretty at the top with 12 points. With this victory, India also attained a special feat. They have now surpassed New Zealand (58) to have second-most wins in ODI World Cup history, with five-time winners Australia at the top (73). Meanwhile, England attained another dubious feat in the ongoing World Cup, losing four back-to-back games for the first time ever. Pakistan had achieved this forgettable record after their loss to South Africa on Friday (Oct 27) in Chennai.

At the post-match presentation, captain Rohit lauded India's team effort and said, "This was the game, a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. Looking at how the tournament has gone for us, batting second in the first five games, we had to come and bat here. We were challenged upfront, they bowled pretty well upfront. For us to get to a total on a pitch that had something in it, we just wanted to get to a total where we could play with it. We were not great with the bat today. Losing three wickets isn't the ideal situation. When you are in a situation like that, all you are looking to do is create that long partnership, which we got. But couple of guys threw it at the end, including myself."

He added, "I thought we were 30 runs short. (On India's new ball bowling) It's not something you see everyday. When you start your innings, you have to somehow try and get a couple of wickets to put the pressure back on the opposition. With the experience that our seamers have now, you can always rely and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs. That's exactly what our seamers did. They exploited the conditions pretty well. There was swing, there was lateral a bit of lateral movement as well. They put the ball in the right areas to create that doubt in the batters' mind."

India have reached Mumbai for their next clash, where they will face 1996 winners Sri Lanka in match 33 of the mega event at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. One more point will secure India's place in the semi-finals.

