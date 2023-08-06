India skipper Rohit Sharma opens up on his chances of playing T20I World Cup next year - WATCH

With ICC ODI World Cup just about two months away, many of the Indian stars might be looking at their last 50-over world cup. Among those who may not feature in the next edition four years later are skipper Rohit Sharma and ace batsman Virat Kohli.

Rohit, aged 36, recently spoke about the USA co-hosting the T20I World Cup next year and that he's looking forward to it. The Indian skipper, in a video shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, confirmed that he'll be playing in the next year's tournament at least.

“More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in the USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming. In June, there will be the T20 World Cup (2024) happening in this part of the world. So, I'm pretty sure everyone is excited. So ya, we look forward to that,” Rohit said.

Notably, the last two games of India's ongoing five-T20I series will be held in the USA.

While it seems less likely that Rohit would be around for the next ODI World Cup in 2027, he certainly can play shortest format for couple more years. The skipper, in recent times, had also acknowledged that it is not possible to play all formats for some players and that he is one of those players.

"At the moment I think it was made clear in the past that it's a 50-over World Cup year for us. And for some of the guys, it's not possible to play all formats. If you look at the schedule, there were back-to-back matches, so we decided on just looking at some players' workload that we wanted to make sure that they get enough break time and manage them. I definitely fall in that (category) as well," Rohit had told reporters in a press conference.

Meanwhile, India are currently touring West Indies for a full-fledged tour of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The visitors have already won the Test and ODI series but are trailing 1-0 in the five-match T20I series.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE