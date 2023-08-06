India vs WI: ' Suryakumar Yadav will have to...,' Aakash Chopra puts SKY in hotspot ahead of 2nd T20I

Former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra thinks that Suryakumr Ydav has to score runs as India's batting revolves around him at the ongoing series against West Indies. India have the lost the first T20I by four runs during which Surya score run-a-ball 21.

The batsman, who was promoted to no. 3 as Virat Kohli was rested, has been touted as lynchpin of the India batting at the ongoing five-match series by Chopra.

"SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at No. 3 - you shouldn't read too much into one match. You shouldn't nitpick too much. This is the format that he absolutely loves. He looks better if the ball comes onto the bat, which might happen in Guyana because it won't be a used surface. However, Suryakumar Yadav will have to score runs because, although Tilak Varma has made an amazing start, he is this team's linchpin. India's batting revolves around him in T20Is. So he needs to score runs," Chopra said while talking on his YouTube channel.

Suryakumar is going through a bit of a lean form ever since his three consecutive ducks against Australia during the three-match ODI series in March earlier this year. The T20 star had a brilliant IPL 2023 afterwards as he scored 605 runs for Mumbai Indians in 16 games at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 181.

During the ODI leg of West Indies tour, Yadav, however could not perform to the best of his abilities as he managed scores of 19, 24 and 35 in the three-match series. The selectors, nonetheless, have shown faith in the batsman and even appointed him deputy to stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya for the T20I series against Windies.