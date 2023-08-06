Former India opener Wasim Jaffer wants Ishan Kishan replaced with THIS player in T20Is

Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer wants Yashasvi Jaiswal to open batting in T20Is ahead of Ishan Kishan. Jaffer made the comments on the back of India's loss in first T20I against West Indies where they failed to chase a moderate 150-run target. Ishan, who opened the batting with Shubman Gill, could score only six runs before being dismissed.

“I want to see Yashasvi Jaiswal. He should play as an opening batter. I want to see Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan’s T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn’t even scored a 40, the strike rate is also too low. So, that’s a cause of concern, but he was in good form in ODIs. It’s a different format (T20I). He also had an ordinary IPL season,” Jaffer said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

The former India batsman also gave the reasoning for selecting Jaiswal over Kishan and cited the former's IPL 2023 form as well.

“Why not give an opportunity to the boy who played very well in the IPL? He won the emerging player award and is confident. I’ll definitely look towards that change," Jaffer added.

Notably, Jaiswal had a blockbuster IPL 2023, scoring 625 runs in 14 games for Rajasthan Royals at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 163. Kishan, on the other hand, had a moderate IPL for Mumbai Indians, scoring 454 runs in 16 games at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 142.

Jaffer, however, agreed that the first T20I was played on a difficult pitch hence the openers could not play as freely as they would have liked. India, chasing a target of 150, could manage only 145/9 in 20 overs.

“The first T20I was played on a difficult pitch, so expecting them [Kishan and Shubman Gill] to play in that fashion (free-flowing mode) is too much expectation. It’s crucial to see the pitch for the second T20I. If it’s good enough, then our batters will obviously play well,” Jaffer added.

The second T20I of the five-match series will be played on Sunday, August 6 at the same venue, that is, Providence.

