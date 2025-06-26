/Suryakumar Yadav drops MAJOR life update, says ‘can’t wait to be back’

In a big update for India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, the star batter has successfully undergone surgery for a sports hernia in Germany. The 34-year-old shared the news with fans on Instagram, saying he had surgery on the lower right side of his abdomen and is now recovering well. He had recently travelled to the UK to meet a specialist who recommended the operation. Sharing a post on Instagram, Suryakumar wrote: 'Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back.'

With Surya starting his recovery, fans are now curious about when he might return to play for India. At the moment, the Indian team is playing a five-match Test series against England, with the hosts winning the first match in Leeds by five wickets. England opener Ben Duckett scored a hundred (149) while Joe Root scored an unbeaten 53 in the fourth innings as England completed their second-highest and third overall successful chase at home.

After the England series, India will play Bangladesh in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting from August 17. Although Suryakumar has said he is healing well, there is no exact date for his comeback.

About his cricket journey, Suryakumar Yadav has made a big name for himself in T20 cricket. He is currently the captain of India’s T20I team and is likely to lead the side in the T20 World Cup in 2026.