/India's probable Asia Cup 2025 squad: Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer in; Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj out

Shreyas Iyer could be on his way to the UAE for the second time in six months as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce the squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Expected to be announced on Tuesday (Aug 19), the selectors' panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, could bring a string of surprises to the squad, including the exclusions of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. So here is a predicted 15-man squad that could travel to the UAE ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Samson, Iyer in

Turning to the openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson are set to retain their place in the side, with both enjoying stellar run. Samson scored two centuries at the back end of 2024 in South Africa, while his ability to keep wickets comes as a welcome addition. With Shubman Gill unlikely to travel after Sunday’s media reports, either Ishan Kishan or Sai Sudharsan could be in frame as back-up opener.

The middle order looks more than sorted with captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh to feature in the Playing XI. In this case, Shreyas Iyer will be more than a good back-up, having shown his class in the IPL. On the other hand, Jitesh Sharma should be the obvious choice as back-up wicketkeeper for Samson, even if Ishan Kishan is considered to make the 15-man squad.

Looking at the all-rounder spots, Washington Sundar should act as back-up to Hardik, who has struggled with injuries at times but has the ability to win a match single-handedly. Shivam Dube should be another option that could be discussed to board the plane with the Indian team for the Asia Cup.

Bowling options

Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah are the obvious choices in the Playing XI and will feature in all matches if fit. The remaining two spots in the Playing XI would most probably be filled by Varun Chakravarthy and either Washington Sundar or Nitish Rana (if picked). The speed bowling backup for Bumrah and Arshdeep is debatable, as Nitish Rana and Prasidh Krishna stay in the hunt.

India’s Probable squad for Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Sai Sudharsan/Ishan Ishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy/Nitish Kumar Reddy/Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna/Nitish Rana