/BCCI chief selector Agarkar to reward Shreyas Iyer with Asia Cup call-up; Gill, Jaiswal out of selection race – Report

The 2025 Asia Cup is less than three weeks away, with the Indian Team squad selection announcement for the continental tournament just around the corner. With the BCCI men’s selection committee having too much on its shelf to cater to, including taking some bold yet harsh calls, the latest reports suggest that chief selector Ajit Agarkar is willing to welcome Shreyas Iyer into the side. The UAE will host the eight-team tournament, to be played in the T20 format, starting September 9, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan facing off in the marquee clash on September 14 in Dubai. Meanwhile, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal might face the axe.

As Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are expected to retain their places, with Suryakumar Yadav also confirmed to have cleared the fitness test, India’s top order looks settled.

A report in Sportstar claims that the selection committee might take a bold step and drop the two biggest names in Indian cricket right now (Gill and Jaiswal) from the 2025 Asia Cup squad, with Agarkar likely to retain the core group that succeeded under Gautam Gambhir’s coaching in the T20Is lately.



Besides, considering that the Asia Cup ends on September 28 and the first Test against West Indies begins just days later on October 2, the selectors wish to keep their best batters fresh for the home season.



The same report, however, also states that Iyer and Jitesh Sharma could return to the T20I side for the Asia Cup. While Iyer’s credentials need no introductions, having succeeded with two different IPL teams in consecutive years, Jitesh’s T20 game scaled with RCB the past season, impressing everyone.

Why Iyer and not Gill or Jaiswal?



While Gill and Jaiswal are fighting for the places already booked by two superb T20 performers, Samson and Abhishek Sharma, and understandably so if they miss out, Iyer’s selection is not just based on his reputation.



Per that report, the selectors want an experienced middle order, with Iyer’s presence fitting the whole idea. Given how instrumental he was during India’s Champions Trophy triumph (in the UAE) early this year, his experience would benefit the Indian Team.



Now, if Iyer gets a recall, either Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh could make way for him, with Tilak Varma also expected to retain his place in the side.

