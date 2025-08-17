/KL Rahul, not Gill, leads race for spot in Asia Cup squad but broadcaster Aakash Chopra feels…

The BCCI men’s selection committee is due to meet in Mumbai early next week to pick the squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20 format. With the UAE hosting this eight-team tournament (September 9-28), the selectors and Suryakumar Yadav, the T20I captain, who will also be present during the meeting, will finalise those excelling in the shortest format. While all-format batter Shubman Gill’s name is popping up among the hot favourites, even ahead of attacking opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, there is another name – KL Rahul, who is also running for a place in the Asia Cup squad.

However, former cricketer-turned-broadcaster Aakash Chopra has his reservations around Rahul’s selection, saying that although his IPL numbers are brilliant, it’s his mindset and inconsistent approach which is holding him back from going all out for a place in the T20I side.



“He is a good player. If you see his IPL numbers, they are outstanding. In the recent past, no player has been a 600-run bank like him. However, a reputation has developed that he plays very slow at times. If something is stopping him, it’s his own mindset. Sometimes his legs are shackled, and when the mindset is right, he flies with wings,” Chopra said of Rahul’s weaknesses in the shortest format.

While he praised Rahul for some of his extraordinary strokeplay against the best of bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah (in the IPL before), Chopra also pointed out that Rahul faces a stiff test for an opener’s slot in the Asia Cup squad, with several regular starters already ahead of him in the pecking order.



“I remember a shot when he hit Bumrah for a six over cover, and I was like, wow. However, then you also get knocks when you feel he should hit, but he thinks differently,” Chopra said while lauding Rahul.



“He cannot play as an opener because the opening story has ended for now. Sanju Samson is there with Abhishek Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal is behind them, and Shubman Gill is also in line; four people are standing,” the former Indian batter opined on Rahul’s chances of breaking into the top order in the Asia Cup squad.

