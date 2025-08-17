/Pakistan selector warns India ahead of Asia Cup tie, says ‘This team has ability to beat…’

Pakistan selector and former pacer Aaqib Javed has fired shots at the Indian Cricket Team ahead of the marquee 2025 Asia Cup tie on September 14 in Dubai, saying the team, picked on Sunday (Aug 17), can beat anyone, including the Men in Blue, in the forthcoming continental tournament starting September 19 in the UAE. The Pakistan selectors announced the 17-man squad for the triangular T20I series and the eight-team tournament that follows, shockingly leaving out batting stalwarts Babar Azam and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. While India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE are part of Group A, the remaining four teams (Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Hong Kong) consist of Group B.

Even though the picked squad has some experienced players to shoulder the burden, Javed feels this team has everything it needs to topple India in the 2025 Asia Cup.



“This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket. Every player knows this,” PAK selector Javed said to the reporters on Sunday. “Our squad can beat any team. Everyone is ready. Everyone knows the situation surrounding the two countries. But we don't need to put extra pressure on them."



Meanwhile, India and Pakistan might face off more than just once or even twice during this tournament. After their slated group game in Dubai, the two can again come up against each other in the next round (Super 4s), potentially a week later on next Sunday (Sep 21), should both top Group A. However, if they beat all their opponents to stand tall, India and Pakistan could end up facing each other in the 2025 Asia Cup final, which hasn't happened in the tournament's history thus far.

Sour relations between arch-rivals



India and Pakistan share tense relations heading into the 2025 Asia Cup. After Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight (on April 22) in India’s Kashmir in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, India retaliated with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later, triggering cross-border escalation.



Trending Stories