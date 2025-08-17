/Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan dropped as Pakistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 as they dropped a bombshell. The squad announced on Sunday (Aug 17) has seen two notable exclusions as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were dropped, while Salman Ali Agha will lead Pakistan. It will be the same squad that will feature against the UAE and Afghanistan as Pakistan go through a phase of transition.

Babar, Rizwan dropped

Babar and Rizwan, who have served Pakistan cricket for more than a decade, won’t be part of the squad that will challenge for the Asia Cup. The selectors have cleared their intention with the futures of Babar and Rizwan, who are now likely to face the axe in the T20 World Cup. Babar has been going through a rough patch of form and has now gone more than 700 days without an international hundred.

For Rizwan, the situation is no different as he too looks out of touch with the national team. Having played more than 100 T20Is, Babar won’t feature in the Asia Cup squad, where Pakistan were victorious in 2016.

The Men in Green had a horrible start to the year when they finished the Champions Trophy without a win. They finished rock bottom in Group A and notably lost to India in the UAE, where this year’s Asia Cup will be staged.

Pakistan will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Oman on Friday (Sep 12) before facing India in a high-voltage clash on Sep 14. Pakistan will then conclude the group stage on Wednesday (Sep 17) against the UAE.

According to the format, if both India and Pakistan finish in the top two of Group A, they will meet again in the Super 4 clash on Sep 21.

Pakistan squad