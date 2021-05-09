'India have very good chance': Rahul Dravid predicts the scoreline of England vs India Test series

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has predicted the score-line of the upcoming Test series between England and India. Team India will play five-match Test series against England in August-September after the conclusion of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final, scheduled to be played in Southampton, against England in June.

Dravid predicted that the series will be “tough” but said that he believes that India have a very good chance to defeat the Joe Root-led side. Notably, Dravid was the last Indian captain to win a Test series on England soil in the year 2007.

However, Dravid questioned England’s batting line-up and said they have only two word-class batsmen in Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The living legend further added that no team has had better preparation heading into England series as the Virat Kohli and Co. would be spending almost a month in preparation following the conclusion of the World Test Championship final.

"I really do think India have a very good chance this time," Dravid said in a webinar organised by Live Aid India, a trust to help those affected by Covid-19. "There's no question about their [England's] bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that's going to be terrific.

"But if you look at their top six or top seven, you really think of one great batsman, a world-class batsman who is Joe Root. Obviously, Ben Stokes is another one, who is a good all-rounder, but for some reason [R] Ashwin seems to do well against him. And that should be an interesting contest. I know he's done well against him [Stokes] in India, but it'll still be an interesting subplot to the series.

"But I just think India will be well-prepared, have the confidence from Australia, there's lot of belief in the squad. A couple of players have been to England a few times, there's a lot of experience in the batting order this time around, so this is probably our best chance, maybe say 3-2 to India."

"After the WTC final, they're going to be in England for a whole month before the Test series starts. I don't think any team has had that kind of time to prepare for a Test series."

Meanwhile, the BCCI has announced the India squad for the WTC final and five-Test series versus England.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh. KL Rahul & Saha (WK) subject to fitness clearance.

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla