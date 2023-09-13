India gave their heart out: Shoaib Akhtar lauds Rohit & Co. after Sri Lanka win propels them to Asia Cup final

On Tuesday (September 12), India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a crucial Super Four clash, in Colombo, to book a spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Batting first, India were 80 for no loss before the Sri Lankan spin duo of Dunith Wellalage (5 for 40) and Charith Asalanka (4 for 18) reduced them to 186 for 9. Eventually, Axar Patel's 26 led India to 213 all-out in 49.1 overs after Rohit Sharma's 53 and KL Rahul's sublime 39. In reply, Sri Lanka folded for 172 in 41.3 overs with Kuldeep Yadav starring with the ball (4 for 43).

Throughout the contest, India were tested. While their batters had no answers to the spin on offer, they somehow managed to go past the 200-run mark. While defending 213, Indian bowlers started on a positive note with Jasprit Bumrah striking twice whereas Md Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja also added to SL's woes. The Lankans were 25 for 3 and further reduced to 99 for 6 but a timely 63-run seventh-wicket stand between Dhananjaya de Silva and Wellalage (42*) took the home side to 162 for 6. Nonetheless, India kept fighting hard and rode on Kuldeep's four-fer to dismiss the opposition for 172.

After the game, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar lauded Team India and rubbished claims of India trying to lose to the Lankans purposely, which would have eliminated Pakistan. On his YouTube channel, he said, "What has happened to people? They are saying that India is losing to Sri Lanka purposely and there are memes made on it. Are you out of your mind? Didn't you see how well Asalanka and Wellalage bowled? Why will they want to lose so that Pakistan goes out? They wanted to go to the final and gave it their all in the field."

“India gave their heart out in the field. Just loved the way each bowler showed the fight, be it Kuldeep, Bumrah, Hardik, Siraj and even Jadeja. He contributes with bat, ball and also in the field,” Akhtar added.

India will now take on Bangladesh in their last Super Four clash on Friday (September 15) before turning up for the tournament finale, both to be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Sunday (September 17).

