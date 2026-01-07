/India cricket schedule 2026: Complete ODI, Test and T20I fixtures for the Men in Blue

Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 07, 2026, 23:19 IST | Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 23:19 IST
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Photograph: (AFP)

As per the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, India are scheduled to play 49 bilateral matches across formats in 2026. 

India’s men’s cricket team will begin their 2026 season with a series of limited-overs matches against New Zealand, starting on January 11. Soon after, they will turn their attention to the T20 World Cup in February. As defending champions, India will start their World Cup journey on February 7 in Mumbai. Once the World Cup ends and the IPL 2026 takes place, India will focus more on ODI and Test cricket. Their long-term goals will include preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup and qualifying for the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship final.

As per the ICC’s Future Tours Programme, India are scheduled to play 49 bilateral matches across formats in 2026. This total does not include a planned tour of Bangladesh, which has been postponed due to ongoing political and social issues between the two countries.

India will play 18 ODIs starting from January 11. Among these are three ODIs against Afghanistan in June after the IPL, though exact details are yet to be confirmed. The team will also tour England for three ODIs in July, followed by six matches against West Indies and Sri Lanka later in the year.

In October, India will once again face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series during their tour. With their recent Test form being a concern, the team led by Shubman Gill will look to strengthen their position in the World Test Championship. They will play two Tests in Sri Lanka in August and another two Tests in New Zealand later in the year.

In total, India will also play 20 T20 internationals in 2026. The season will conclude in early 2027 with a home Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia.

India Men’s Cricket Schedule in 2026 - Full List

Jan 2026New Zealand tour of IndiaIndia3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
Jun 2026Afghanistan tour of IndiaIndia1 Test, 3 ODIs
Jul 2026England tour of IndiaIndia3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
Aug 2026India tour of Sri LankaSri Lanka2 Tests
Sep 2026India tour of AfghanistanAfghanistan3 T20
Sep-Oct 2026West Indies tour of IndiaIndia3 ODIs, 5 T20Is
Oct-Nov 2026India tour of New ZealandNew Zealand2 Test, 3 ODI, 5 T20Is
Dec 2026Sri Lanka tour of IndiaIndia3 ODIs, 3 T20Is

