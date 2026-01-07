/IND vs NZ, ODI series: Shreyas Iyer set to international return from clearance from BCCI team - Report

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit by the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Centre of Excellence (CoE), opening the door for his return to international cricket and the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11 in Vadodara. The Mumbai batter was sidelined after suffering a spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney in October last year. Although he was named in India’s 15-member squad for the New Zealand series on January 3, his participation was subject to medical clearance.

Iyer returned to action on January 6, captaining Mumbai in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Himachal Pradesh. He made a strong comeback, scoring a quick 82 off 53 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes. He was initially expected to play another domestic game against Punjab on January 8 before getting final clearance. However, the medical team was pleased with his recovery and fitness and cleared him earlier than planned, as per various media reports.

Iyer's ODI record against New Zealand

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iyer has an excellent record against New Zealand in One Day Internationals. In 10 matches, he has scored 611 runs in nine innings at an average of 67.88 and a strike rate close to 98. His tally also includes four half-centuries and two hundreds.

Iyer's overall ODI stats

Overall, Iyer has played 73 ODIs for India and scored 2,917 runs at an average of 47.81 and a strike rate of 99.01. His tally also includes 23 fifties and five centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 128 against the Netherlands during the 2023 ODI World Cup in Bengaluru.

IND vs NZ, ODIs - Full schedule

1st ODI: Sunday, 11 Jan – Vadodara

2nd ODI: Wednesday, 14 Jan – Rajkot

3rd ODI: Sunday, 18 Jan – Indore

India’s squad for ODI series against New Zealand