Travis Head says 'beggars can't be choosers' on being reminded about no Test double hundred

Aussie Travis Head is enjoying the form of his life in ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series with three hundreds and 600 runs in nine innings of five Tests. There one more innings left for Australia to bat and Head can very much become the first Aussie opener to score 600 runs in a single Ashes since 2000. The batter also has hit three hundred in the series with two of them being 150-plus. His 163 in the first innings of Ashes Test was his 7th 150-plus Test score but the dashing batter still hasn't scored a single double ton to which he says: 'Beggers can’t be choosers.'

Head speaks on not scoring a Test double ton

After scoring 163 in Sydney, Head was told by reporters that he has seven 150-plus Test scores but not a single double hundred, to which he replied with a laugh: "Beggars can’t be choosers. It’s a pretty s**t stat, isn’t it. I’d much rather 160 or 170 than zero to 10. I won’t complain about that."

Head was the makeshift opener for Australia after Usman Khawaja suffered back spasm and could not open in the first Test in Perth. Head came and scored 123 in the second innings, helping Australia win and has been the opener for the series thereon.

Head joins elite list of openers