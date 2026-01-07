India batter Rohit Sharam was recently teased by fans with 'do you want a vada pav (famous sandwich-like Indian snack), during a practice session in Mumbai. Rohit, however, did not say anything back and just waived at fans, making them happy. The former Indian skipper, who now only plays ODI format, will be next seen in India vs New Zealand three-match series, which begins January 11. Rohit was also part of Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) team for two matches and scored a hundred in one of them.
Rohit reacts of fans asking ' do you want vada pav'
In a video widely ciculating on social media platform X, Rohit can be seen taking a break during a practice session. The fans cheering him can be heard in the background with one of them asking, 'Rohit Bhaiya do you need a vada pav?' The Indian cricketer, however, just gave a gentle wave to fans in acknowledgement and made their day. He, of course, did not say yes to the vada pav question. Have a look at the video below:
Rohit Sharma future in Indian ODI team
Ever since Rohit announced his retirement from Test last year, there were speculations about his place in the ODI team and his inclusion in plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The former Indian skipper, however, has performed well in the two series played - vs Australia in Australia and against South Africa at home - to put an end to the retirement speculations. While the ODI WC 2027 is still far away to say anything concrete, Rohit's current form warrants a place in the side which is backed by his extraordinary numbers in the format as well. The upcoming three-ODI series against New Zealand at will also be another opportunity for the batter to consolidate his position for the 50-over World Cup.