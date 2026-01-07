India batter Rohit Sharam was recently teased by fans with 'do you want a vada pav (famous sandwich-like Indian snack), during a practice session in Mumbai. Rohit, however, did not say anything back and just waived at fans, making them happy. The former Indian skipper, who now only plays ODI format, will be next seen in India vs New Zealand three-match series, which begins January 11. Rohit was also part of Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) team for two matches and scored a hundred in one of them.

Rohit reacts of fans asking ' do you want vada pav'

In a video widely ciculating on social media platform X, Rohit can be seen taking a break during a practice session. The fans cheering him can be heard in the background with one of them asking, 'Rohit Bhaiya do you need a vada pav?' The Indian cricketer, however, just gave a gentle wave to fans in acknowledgement and made their day. He, of course, did not say yes to the vada pav question. Have a look at the video below:

Rohit Sharma future in Indian ODI team