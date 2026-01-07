T20 World Cup 2026: BCB denies receiving ICC ‘ultimatum’ over request to move matches outside India

Bangaldesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused the reports of an ultimatum issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their demand to shiftt the T20 World Cup 2026 matches outside India. The media reports claimed on Wednesday (Jan 7) that ICC, in a call with BCB on Tuesday (Jan 6), had asked Bangladesh to either play matches in India or forfeit the points. In a statement issued on Wednesday, however, BCB refuted the claims and said that ICC has assured 'its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation.' Bangladesh are scheduled to play their first three group matches in Kolkata on February 7 (vs West Indies), February 9 (vs Italy) and February 14 (vs England) before the final match in Mumbai on February 17 (vs Nepal).

What Bangladesh said about ICC's ultimatum to play T20 World Cup matches in India?

Speaking on the rejection of BCB's request by ICC to play T20 World Cup 2026 matches outside India, the board issued a statement and said: "The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC."

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," the statement added.

Why did Bangladesh refuse to play in India?

The decision to shift its T20 World Cup 2026 matches outside India was prompted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the squad. There was not shared by the IPL or KKR on the move.