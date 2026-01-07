/Indian sports presenter Ridhima Pathak breaks silence on BPL exit, says 'made a personal decision'

Indian sports presenter Ridhima Pathak on Wednesday (Jan 7) said she had voluntarily stepped away from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) broadcast team, dismissing reports that she was removed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). She further explained that her decision was personal and not forced, putting an end to speculation that she was dropped. Her statement comes at a time when relations between Indian and Bangladeshi cricket boards are tense and the issue has drawn strong attention from fans and the media.

"In the last few hours, there's been a narrative suggesting I was 'dropped' from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first—always. And I value the game of cricket far beyond any single assignment. I've been privileged to serve this sport for years with honesty, respect, and passion. That won't change. I'll continue to stand for integrity, for clarity, and for the spirit of the game," Pathak said in a public statement.

On Tuesday (Jan 6), the International Cricket Council (ICC) turned down Bangladesh’s request to host its T20 World Cup matches outside India. This came shortly after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release him after the team faced criticism for signing a Bangladeshi player at the December auction, following reports of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

In their statement, Kolkata Knight Riders said, “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control of Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course.”