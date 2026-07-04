/India call-up soon? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sparks speculation with cryptic post

After missing the first match of India’s tour of England, young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hinted that his India debut could finally be close. The 15-year-old opener, who became one of the biggest stars of IPL 2026 with Rajasthan Royals, shared a short message on his Instagram story before the second T20I against England.

“New chapter,” Sooryavanshi wrote, leading many fans to believe he could make his India debut on Saturday.

Sooryavanshi received his first senior India call-up after an outstanding IPL season. He scored 776 runs at an incredible strike rate of 237.30 and impressed everyone with his fearless batting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

However, he is still waiting for his first match for India. He did not play in either of the two T20Is against Ireland and was also left out of the first T20I against England. That match ended without a result after rain stopped play during England’s chase.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Photograph: (Instagram)

So far, the Indian team management has continued with the same top-order of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the trio that helped India win the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer have said they do not want to change a successful batting lineup. They have also said Sooryavanshi will get his chance at the right time and needs to stay patient.

Still, many former cricketers and fans have questioned why one of India’s most exciting young talents has not made his debut yet.