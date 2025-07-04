/India-Bangladesh white-ball series called off as BCB aims to sell media rights for Pakistan T20Is - Report

Sour diplomatic relations seem to have taken a toll on cricket as Team India’s scheduled tour of Bangladesh (Aug 17-31), consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, is now off the table. The latest reports suggest that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has called off the home series against India for now, but has not ruled it out entirely, keeping a possible window open for it in future. Early signs of BCB cancelling or postponing this series came when the host board paused its media rights sale. Although the technical bidding was slated for Monday (Jul 7), the financial bidding was to follow next Thursday (Jul 10).

A Cricbuzz report has stated that while the BCB was initially planning to sell its media rights for two years, from July 2025 to July 2027, they are now aiming to sell those for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled later this month, before moving on to the remaining matches in the current cycle.

"We will continue, we will take time to research the market. There is no point in rushing things. We can give different contracts," a BCB official said in a chat with Cricbuzz in Dhaka. "We asked to sell the rights for only the Pakistan series. Then take your time. Because we don't have time. There is no time for the Pakistan series," the BCB official said.



Meanwhile, an Indian broadcaster also confirmed the development.



"They have informed us that there is no India series. After announcing the tender, they did not provide the ITT (Invitation to Tender). They are selling, for now, only for the Pakistan series," an Indian broadcaster also said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

‘No official announcement yet’



Although nothing is official yet, the report claims that BCCI and BCB could make a joint announcement on this series within a week. But as of now, India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh remains cancelled.



"The date for the India series hasn't been fixed yet. They (the BCCI) said it's difficult for them to come in August. This is part of FTP," the BCB official said.

