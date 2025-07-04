IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja to escape BCCI sanction despite breaking key rule on day 2 at Edgbaston

The second Test between India and England at Edgbaston has been a solid one-sided affair thus far, thanks to the Indian captain Shubman Gill and ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. While Gill hogged all the limelight for his career-best 269 after being sent out to bat first, Jadeja received massive praise for his valiant 89, helping India recover from a possible mid-inning collapse. He stitched a brilliant 203-run stand for the sixth wicket with Gill, propelling India to 587 in the first innings. Jadeja, however, almost paid a price for it, breaking a key BCCI rule to get there, but is unlikely to face any sanction for it.

Following India’s horror show Down Under this time, the BCCI tightened rules for players, one of which states that all players, regardless, must travel together in the team bus to the venue, hotel or training ground, disallowing anyone to travel separately. Jadeja broke this rule ahead of day two play at Edgbaston, reaching the ground earlier than his teammates to hit the nets. Since his efforts paid off eventually, the ranked number one Test all-rounder is likely to escape any fine or punishment.

Considering India suffered a late collapse twice in the series opener in Leeds, Jadeja knew that even if he’s breaking BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), he is doing it for the greater cause, and it showed.



"Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new," Jadeja said. "I felt, if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily, I could bat till lunch, and then Washi [Sundar] also batted well with Shubman. The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time, a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you."



Although he missed out on his second Test hundred on English soil, Jadeja felt content with his contribution, which helped India stay on top of England after two days of play.



"When you contribute with the bat for the team, it feels great; when you are playing outside India, and the team needs you more, it feels good," Jadeja said. "From 210 for 5 to put together a big partnership to take the team forward, it is a challenge. I took it as a challenge. If you can stick around with the captain and put together a big partnership, it gives you confidence as a cricketer and a batter that in the coming matches also you can contribute."

