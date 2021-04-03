'India are in a very good position': Deep Dasgupta on ICC World Cup 2023

Former Indian wicketkeeper turned commentator Deep Dasgupta feels that Team India are in a "very good position" for the upcoming 2023 World Cup.

"I think India are in a very good position as far as ODIs are concerned, they will be in the top 3. Also, the heartening thing is the way the youngsters delivered. They are pushing people who are incumbent. For example, Shikhar, someone like Padikkal, Shaw scoring those runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy. You already have Mayank (Agarwal), KL (Rahul). There is a healthy competition there. It augurs well for Indian cricket," Dasgupta told India Today.

Recently, India celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2011 Cricket World Cup win. With the 2023 ICC mega event returning to Indian soil after 12 years, Men in Blue look favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

"Also, the World Cup is going to happen in 2023 November, even if the World Cup is going to happen tomorrow, India are still one of the favourites to win it. In 2023, things will only get better."

"I think India should play the way India knows to play. There is this tendency just because England plays in a certain manner, going hard at the top, because they also have the resources. But we don't necessarily have to follow that," Dasgupta said.

"The players we have, like Shikhar, Rohit and Virat, their strike rate would be around 80 but by the time they play 30-40 balls, their strike would be 120. So it is not necessary, do you have to follow."