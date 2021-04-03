'Come and comfortably spectate': Harbhajan Singh recalls 'ticket' incident with Shoaib Akhtar during WC 2011

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recalled a moment before India vs Pakistan semifinals match at World Cup 2011 when Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar asked him to arrange tickets for the semis and finals.

"Shoaib Akhtar told me the night before the match that he wants some tickets for his family and relatives from Pakistan. So I said no problem, and I called PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) and somehow arranged some four tickets for him. When I went to give them to him, he said 'It will be great if you can arrange four tickets for the final as well,” Harbhajan said in an interview with Sports Today.

"I asked what he would do with them. He asserted that they (Pakistan) were going to play the final in Mumbai. I replied 'If you are going to Mumbai, then where are we going? India will play the final, and you should come and watch. I will give you four more tickets as well, no problem, you come and comfortably spectate the game.'"

India went on to lift the World Cup in 2011 after MS Dhoni hit a six off Nuwan Kulasekera's delivery to end the 28-year wait. India became the first country to win the tournament at home.

Former Indian spin wizard recalled the finals of the 2011 World Cup and called it the most important day of his life.

"Unbelievable, 2nd of April, that day was the most important day I would say of my career, of my life. I was watching my dreams come true, the way the love was flowing, everyone had a smile on their face and was swaying with happiness. It was not just our win, it was India's win," the veteran spinner said in a video posted by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.