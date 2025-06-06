India A vs England Lions 2nd unofficial Test live streaming | When and where to watch, live on smart TV, mobile app and match details. Check inside

India A will take on England Lions in the second unofficial Test from Friday (June 6) at The County Ground in Northampton. The four-day Test match is part of the warm-up series ahead of India’s much-awaited Test tour of England.

After the first warmup Test match ended in a draw at Canterbury, India A will look to make stronger moves in this second game. A major boost for the team is the return of senior batter KL Rahul, who joins the squad after completing his IPL duties. However, some notable players, such as skipper Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, will miss this match.

The Indian side will be led by opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, who along with other top performers like Karun Nair, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel, had a solid outing in the first game. Karun Nair, in particular, stood out with a brilliant double century, his 10th First-Class hundred this year.

The match is expected to help the Indian players adjust better to English conditions before the senior team begins its red-ball challenge. This series presents young players with a golden opportunity to make a mark ahead of upcoming selection decisions.

What time will the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test start?

The India A vs England Lions 2nd unofficial Test will begin at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 PM IST) on Friday (June 6).

When and where to watch the India A vs England Lions 1st unofficial Test?

The India A vs England Lions 2nd unofficial Test will be streamed on the ECB website and app and JioHotstar. The match will not be telecast in India.

Squads for both teams

India A: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Nitish Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Deep, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Max Holden, James Rew (c and wk), Jordan Cox, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Ajeet Dale, Farhan Ahmed, Rocky Flintoff, Edward Jack, George Hill.