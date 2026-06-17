/IND-W vs NED-W: Smriti Mandhana's 74, Shree Charani's 4/19 help India register big win

A sensational all-round performance from Shafali Verma, another masterclass from Smriti Mandhana, and a four-wicket haul by Shree Charani powered India to a commanding 95-run victory over the Netherlands in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash in Leeds on Wednesday.

Mandhana starred with a brilliant 74, while Shafali smashed 55 as India posted 209/5, their highest-ever total in Women's T20 World Cup history. The bowlers then took over, with Charani returning figures of 4/19, Shafali claiming 3/20, and Nandini picking up 2/22. Their combined efforts triggered a dramatic Dutch collapse from 96/4 to 114 all out. With the emphatic win, India moved to the top of Group A with four points.

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Earlier in the innings, India's opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma laid the foundation for a commanding total with a 115-run partnership off just 70 balls after the Netherlands elected to field first. Mandhana continued her impressive form with 74 off 47 deliveries, registering her second consecutive fifty-plus score, while Shafali smashed 55 off 38 balls to record her maiden half-century of the tournament.

India made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Yastika Bhatia for Bharti Fulmali and Nandani Sharma in place of Arundhati Reddy. Shafali took charge early, outscoring Mandhana during the Powerplay as India raced to 59 runs in the first six overs. The Dutch bowlers struggled with their discipline, allowing Shafali to capitalize. Her lofted drive over extra cover off pacer Isabel Woning was among the highlights of the innings.

With Shafali in full flow, Netherlands captain Babette de Leede was forced into frequent bowling changes. The pressure mounted further when Myrthe van den Raad conceded six wides in the sixth over. Mandhana shifted gears after the Powerplay, confidently using her feet against both pace and spin. She particularly dominated Silver Siegers, striking four boundaries in as many deliveries during the 15th over.