/Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha’s mother granted US visa, will attend match in Miami

The mother of Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha will now be able to travel to the United States and watch her son play at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after visa-related costs initially prevented her from attending the team’s historic draw against Spain. US House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced on Wednesday that visa fees for Ana Candida Evora, Vozinha’s mother, have been waived, allowing her to attend Cape Verde’s upcoming match against Uruguay in Miami on Sunday.

Cape Verde had been included on a US government list requiring citizens to post a returnable bond of $15,000 (£11,200) in addition to visa fees when traveling to the United States. Although the Trump administration later removed the bond requirement for World Cup ticket holders, the earlier costs had already made it impossible for Evora to complete her travel arrangements.

Jeffries credited US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the State Department, the government of Cabo Verde, and FIFA for helping resolve the situation.

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“Cape Verdeans in America and throughout the diaspora have been celebrating the underdog grit and resilience of the Blue Sharks, joined by soccer fans from nations throughout the globe,” Jeffries said in a statement. “That joy was tempered a bit when Vozinha tearfully revealed that his own mother was unable to watch her son’s iconic performance in person due to visa complications. No mother should miss the chance to see her child make history."

“Upon learning of this development, I spoke with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and asked the State Department to do everything in their power to ensure that his mother can attend Cabo Verde’s next match. It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend their game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami. I thank Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cabo Verde and FIFA for working together to make this possible.”

Vozinha, 40, has been Cape Verde’s starting goalkeeper for more than a decade and emerged as one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, helping his nation earn its first-ever point on football’s biggest stage. Following Monday’s draw against Spain, the veteran goalkeeper became emotional while discussing his family. “I cried because I grew up with my grandparents and unfortunately they were not here; they died a few years ago,” he said after Monday’s result. “They were everything for me, for my life. I also cried because my mum didn’t manage to be here because of the visa. Because of the money we had to pay for the visa, we didn’t manage to [get it done] on time. I would like her to be here, but I’m also very happy."

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old. I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I was named man of the match but this is for all of my teammates because without them nothing would be possible. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people.”

Evora, a 59-year-old house cleaner, watched the Spain match from her home in São Vicente, one of Cape Verde’s main islands.