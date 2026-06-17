/WION Exclusive | Sold his car, saved his dream: How Ricardo Duarttee became rugby's 'Tricky Ricky'

There are athletes who reach the top through carefully planned pathways. Then there are those who force destiny to take notice.

South African rugby sevens star Ricardo Duarttee belongs firmly in the second category. Today, the man affectionately known as ‘Tricky Ricky’ is one of the most exciting players on the World Rugby Sevens circuit. A World Rugby Sevens Rookie of the Year award sits on his resume, crowds marvel at his footwork, and opposition defenders dread facing him in open space. But behind the success lies a story of sacrifice, faith and unwavering belief.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with WION, Duarttee reflected on a journey that nearly ended before it truly started. Growing up in South Africa, rugby was more than just a sport. "In South Africa, rugby is like cricket in India," Duarttee said. “As a young boy, you get told you're going to be a Springboks one day.” He first picked up a rugby ball at the age of eight and quickly realised the sport was his calling. Yet dreams alone weren't enough.

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The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be a turning point. Without a professional contract during lockdown, Duarttee found himself disconnected from rugby and uncertain about his future. For nearly two years, he shifted his focus away from the sport and immersed himself in mixed martial arts. "I told my coach I was done with rugby. I didn't want to play anymore because there were no opportunities," he recalled.

Then came the phone call that changed everything. A former university coach urged him to join an academy in Stellenbosch. The catch? The programme cost R150,000, a figure well beyond his means. Most athletes would have walked away. Duarttee did the opposite. "I had a car at the time, so I sold my car and paid the R150,000," he revealed.

The gamble paid off spectacularly. Within six months, he earned a contract with South Africa's Sevens setup. Three months later, he was making his international debut in Dubai. Looking back, Duarttee credits faith as much as perseverance. “I think I'm just really grateful for God not making my dream die. He gave me an opportunity to go and do my best.” That opportunity quickly transformed into global recognition when he was named World Rugby Sevens Rookie of the Year. Yet the accolade never changed his approach.

"My confidence comes from my preparation," he explained. "I know there's very little people out there that work as hard as I do."

It is this mentality that has earned him a reputation for thriving under pressure. One of the defining moments of his career came during South Africa's triumph in Perth, when he nailed a match-winning kick against Fiji. While many players would have been rattled by the magnitude of the occasion, Duarttee embraced it. "When I was approaching the kick, the crowd started booing me. I was like, this is exactly what I want. I want you to boo me and then I'm going to show you and prove you wrong."

For Duarttee, those moments are the reason athletes dedicate their lives to sport. “The feeling of showing what you're made of and that you don't fall under pressure, that stays with you forever.” The fearless attitude is perhaps best captured by his nickname, "Tricky Ricky", a moniker he carried long before reaching international rugby.

The nickname was forged during years spent playing beach touch and touch rugby, where he sharpened the footwork, agility and spatial awareness that now make him one of the most dangerous players in sevens rugby. Every celebration remains a tribute to those roots. As he competes in the ongoing HSBC Rugby Premier League powered by Avid Season 2, where he plays for the Kolkata Banga Tigers, Duarttee sees his role as extending beyond winning matches. He is determined to help develop rugby in India and inspire the next generation of players. "The most important goal for me is to help my teammates as much as I can and inspire people with the way I play."

He believes India's future in rugby depends on investing in young talent through academies and structured development pathways. “If you can start with academies from a young age, the improvement has to come.” Looking further ahead, Duarttee's ambitions remain as bold as ever. Olympic gold with South Africa sits at the top of his wish list. He dreams of one day coaching and helping shape the future of the sport.

Most importantly, he knows exactly how he wants to be remembered. “I'd like to be remembered as a guy that never gave up. A guy that always fought back to show the world that he's one of the best sevens players to ever play the game.”

Yet when presented with a hypothetical scenario of the LA 2028 Olympic final, Duarttee's answer offered a glimpse into what still drives him. Asked which opponent he would choose for a gold-medal clash, the South African didn't hesitate. "Fiji," he said. For Duarttee, the Pacific Islanders represent everything beautiful about rugby sevens. "Fiji is one of the best sevens squads on the circuit. The way they play the game, it's phenomenal. They make sevens look beautiful. They make it look interesting. I just feel like it's insane what those guys can do."