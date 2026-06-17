/WATCH | Norwegian fans perform viral ‘Viking Row’ during Norway vs Iraq FIFA World Cup 2026 match

Norwegian supporters brought their trademark Viking energy to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night, creating one of the most memorable fan moments of the FIFA World Cup as Norway faced Iraq in its first tournament appearance in nearly three decades.

Thousands of Norway fans performed the famous ‘Viking Row', a synchronised rowing-style chant that has become synonymous with Norwegian football support. While the coordination took some time to build, the crowd eventually moved in perfect rhythm, generating a loud and vibrant atmosphere throughout the match.

The festive occasion came despite a few interruptions, including a sprinkler malfunction on the pitch. Norway ultimately celebrated a convincing 4-1 victory over Iraq in its Group I opener. Erling Haaland delivered a standout performance, scoring his first-ever FIFA World Cup goals. The Manchester City striker opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a close-range finish before Iraq responded through Aymen Hussein's header.

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Haaland restored Norway's lead before halftime after capitalising on a defensive mistake, taking his international tally to 57 goals in just 51 appearances. Substitute Leo Ostigard added a third goal shortly after entering the match, while an own goal from Hussein deep into stoppage time sealed the 4-1 result.

The victory moved Norway to the top of Group I on goal difference, level on points with France, which defeated Senegal 3-1 earlier in the day. Norway will return to action on June 22 against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Iraq, meanwhile, is set to face France on Monday at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field).

Norway's appearance marks its first World Cup participation since 1998. Head coach Stale Solbakken was part of that Norwegian squad, which famously defeated Brazil in the group stage before being eliminated in the Round of 16. Iraq's journey to the tournament was one of the longest in World Cup qualifying history.