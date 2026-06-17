Scottish soccer fans have turned Boston into their home away from home over the past week, creating an unforgettable atmosphere across the city. Known as the ‘Tartan Army’, thousands of supporters have packed restaurants, pubs, and local attractions while celebrating Scotland’s 1-0 victory over Haiti on Saturday. The festivities continued on Sunday as fans marched through the city on their way to a Red Sox game at Fenway Park, drawing attention from locals and visitors alike.

Their enthusiasm wasn’t limited to soccer. Scottish supporters also made a major impact on Boston’s beer supply. Sam Adams revealed that its Boston Taproom completely ran out of Samuel Adams Boston Lager over the weekend after fans drank it faster than expected. Between Thursday and Sunday, the Tartan Army consumed four times the amount of Boston Lager typically sold during a busy four-day holiday period such as the Fourth of July.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

To meet demand, the company arranged an emergency beer delivery on Saturday morning. The surge in business extended beyond the Sam Adams Taproom. Hennessy’s Bar in downtown Boston reported record-breaking sales, surpassing even its busiest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The popular venue eventually sold out of beer on Sunday night.

“We’ve been here for over 30 years, and we’ve never seen anything like it,” said Noelle Somers, Hennessy’s chief operating officer.

Federal Wine & Spirits in Boston’s Financial District also experienced unprecedented demand. The store sold out of Budweiser and Corona on Saturday, and one of its refrigerator doors reportedly broke after being opened and closed repeatedly throughout the day.