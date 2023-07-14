IND vs WI: Ricky Ponting backs THIS Indian star for international return, says 'he's capable of getting back'

Former Australia captain Ricky Poting has backed Mumbai star Prithvi Shaw to make an international return despite the recent poor form. Ponting on Friday spoke while praising Shaw’s fellow Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal after he scored a hundred on his Test debut. According, to the former Aussie skipper, the 23-year-old has all the talent in the world to succeed and make a comeback to the side despite having a turbulent last few months. Can Shaw come back? “If I wind the clock back a couple of years, I'd put Prithvi Shaw into that category as well. I still think he's capable of getting back to that sort of, you know, if he wants to do it enough, I'm sure he can get back up there because talent-wise there's no doubt in the talent he's got,” said Ponting.

Shaw was in the Indian team during the home series against New Zealand in January for the T20Is while he scored a triple hundred in the Ranji Trophy. However, a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign saw his stocks drop significantly in recent months. He did not have a big role to play in the Delhi Capitals team where Ponting is part of the coaching staff.

48-year-old Ponting was also full of praise for India’s new Test player Jaiswal after he scored a ton on his Test debut. Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 143 at the stumps on Day 2 and will look to capitalise on the good start.

“I mean Jaiswal’s IPL was something special. He almost just flicked a switch and turned into a superstar overnight. Everyone knew that he was a talented youngster, but what I saw in this year's IPL, he's got all sorts of talent,” Ponting said on Jaiswal.

ALSO READ | WI vs IND: 'He is ready to play Tests in Australia and England' - Ishant heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal India target big score on Day 3 India will look to capitalize on the good start they got in the first innings after they ended Day 2 at 321/2. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 143 while Virat Kohli is on 36 as they look to stamp India’s authority on the contest. Currently, India have a first innings lead of 162 runs with still three days of cricket left in Dominica. Jaiswal on the horizon will look to become the first Indian to score a double hundred on debut.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE