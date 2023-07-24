IND vs WI: R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja join Anil Kumble-Harbhajan Singh in ELITE list during series finale

R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been a highly successful bowling par for India in the purest format of the game. The two have given sleepless nights to every Test team touring India whereas the duo have also enjoyed bowling in the subcontinent and had some success in overseas (especially in the Caribbean island). On Day Four of the second and final Test, in Port-of-Spain in Trinidad, Ashwin and Jadeja achieved a massive feat by becoming only the second Indian pair to have 500, or more, wickets.

Ashwin and Jadeja got to the feat during the final session on Day Four, on Sunday (July 23), when the former claimed two breakthroughs in West Indies' stiff 365-run chase in the series decider. Thus, Ashwin and Jadeja joined Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in the 500-wicket club as a pair.

MOST WICKETS AS PAIR FOR INDIA IN TESTS

Anil Kumble (281) and Harbhajan Singh (220) - 501 in 54 Tests

R Ashwin (274) and Ravindra Jadeja (226) - 500 in 49 Tests*

Bishan Bedi (184) and BS Chandrasekhar (184) - 368 in 42 Tests

Talking about Ashwin, the 36-year-old wily spinner also attained another feat during the penultimate day's play in Trinidad.

India bowlers with most wickets in international cricket

956 - Anil Kumble

712* - Ravichandran Ashwin

711 - Harbhajan Singh

687 - Kapil Dev

610 - Zaheer Khan

Ashwin (489 wickets) and Jadeja (275 scalps) have played an instrumental role in India's success in the red-ball format. The two will be eager to play a dominating role on the final day's play on Monday (July 24) when West Indies will resume their innings at 76 for 2, in pursuit of 365. Talking about Day Four, India rode on Mohammed Siraj's 5 for 60 to dismiss the hosts for 255 after India's 438. In their second essay, India was at their attacking best to declare at 181 for 2 in 24 overs to give a challenging target to the home side.

India lead the series 1-0 and will push for a clean sweep on the final day. For that to happen, Ashwin-Jadeja will have to be at their usual best.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE