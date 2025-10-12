/IND vs WI 2nd Test: ICC slaps 25 per cent fine on Seales for Jaiswal episode

The incident took place on Friday (Oct 10), in the 29th over of India’s first innings, when Seales picked up the ball in his follow-through and threw it at Jaiswal, striking him on the pads.
In the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies, Pacer Jayden Seales has been fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for throwing the ball at Yashasvi Jaiswal. According to the ICC, Seales violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”
The incident took place on Friday (Oct 10), in the 29th over of India’s first innings, when Seales picked up the ball in his follow-through and threw it at Jaiswal, striking him on the pads.
Also Read - IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first women's player to achieve THIS milestone
“The Windies pacer contested that he threw the ball while attempting a run out. The Match Referee, referring to replay clips showing the incident from different angles, concluded that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, hitting the batter on the pads when he was within the crease,” said the ICC in its statement.
Earlier on day three at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India enforced the follow-on after bowling out the West Indies for 248. Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja took three important wickets. For the visitors, Alick Athanaze top-scored with 41, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shai Hope contributed 34 and 36, respectively.
Also Check - From Kuldeep Yadav to Paul Adams: Meet 3 left-arm Chinaman bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket
In their second innings, the West Indies showed strong resistance, reaching 173/2 at stumps. Shai Hope and John Campbell put together a solid 138-run partnership for the third wicket. West Indies still trail by 97 runs.