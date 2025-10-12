/IND vs WI 2nd Test: ICC slaps 25 per cent fine on Seales for Jaiswal episode

In the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies, Pacer Jayden Seales has been fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for throwing the ball at Yashasvi Jaiswal. According to the ICC, Seales violated Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”



The incident took place on Friday (Oct 10), in the 29th over of India’s first innings, when Seales picked up the ball in his follow-through and threw it at Jaiswal, striking him on the pads.

“The Windies pacer contested that he threw the ball while attempting a run out. The Match Referee, referring to replay clips showing the incident from different angles, concluded that the throw was unnecessary and inappropriate, hitting the batter on the pads when he was within the crease,” said the ICC in its statement.

India vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Earlier on day three at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, India enforced the follow-on after bowling out the West Indies for 248. Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja took three important wickets. For the visitors, Alick Athanaze top-scored with 41, while Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shai Hope contributed 34 and 36, respectively.