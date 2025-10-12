/From Kuldeep Yadav to Paul Adams: Meet 3 left-arm Chinaman bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

As Kuldeep Yadav claimed his fifth five-wicket haul earlier on Sunday (Oct 12), let’s take a look at the left-arm Chinaman bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.
India’s Kuldeep Yadav has shown why he’s one of the best left-arm wrist spinners. In just 15 Tests, he has taken five wickets in an innings five times, troubling batters with his sharp turn and clever variations.
England’s Johnny Wardle was a master of left-arm Chinaman bowling. Across 28 Tests, he picked up five wickets in an innings on five occasions, using flight and spin to outsmart the opposition.
South Africa’s Paul Adams, known for his unique bowling action, claimed four five-wicket hauls in 45 Tests. His unusual style and accurate spin made him a challenging bowler for even the best batters.