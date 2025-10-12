LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Kuldeep Yadav to Paul Adams: Meet 3 left-arm Chinaman bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

From Kuldeep Yadav to Paul Adams: Meet 3 left-arm Chinaman bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 15:48 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 15:48 IST

As Kuldeep Yadav claimed his fifth five-wicket haul earlier on Sunday (Oct 12), let’s take a look at the left-arm Chinaman bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.

Left-Arm Spinners
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Left-Arm Spinners

  • Left-arm spinners bowl with their left hand and make the ball turn, confusing batters.
  • Left-arm spinners are special because they offer a different angle and can trouble batters with flight, turn, and pace changes.
  • There are mainly two types:
    1. Left-arm orthodox – Spin the ball away from a right-handed batter.
    2. Left-arm Chinaman – Spin the ball into a right-handed batter (rare and tricky).
What Makes Left-Arm Chinaman Special
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What Makes Left-Arm Chinaman Special

  • Left-arm Chinaman bowlers use wrist spin instead of finger spin, unlike orthodox spinners.
  • Their deliveries turn into a right-handed batter, which is unusual for left-arm bowlers.
  • This makes them hard to read, often causing batters to make mistakes.
  • They are rare, exciting to watch, and can change a Test match with clever spin.
  • Now let's have a glance at three left-arm chinaman with the most fifers in Test cricket.
Kuldeep Yadav – 5 fifers in 15 Tests
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kuldeep Yadav – 5 fifers in 15 Tests

India’s Kuldeep Yadav has shown why he’s one of the best left-arm wrist spinners. In just 15 Tests, he has taken five wickets in an innings five times, troubling batters with his sharp turn and clever variations.

Johnny Wardle – 5 fifers in 28 Tests
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Johnny Wardle – 5 fifers in 28 Tests

England’s Johnny Wardle was a master of left-arm Chinaman bowling. Across 28 Tests, he picked up five wickets in an innings on five occasions, using flight and spin to outsmart the opposition.

Paul Adams – 4 fifers in 45 Tests
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Paul Adams – 4 fifers in 45 Tests

South Africa’s Paul Adams, known for his unique bowling action, claimed four five-wicket hauls in 45 Tests. His unusual style and accurate spin made him a challenging bowler for even the best batters.

Trending Photo

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you
5

From Mohammed Siraj to Mitchell Starc, 5 bowlers with most Test wickets in 2025, no.2 will surprise you

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?
5

What if aliens have already designed the perfect hypersonic fighter jet?

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained
7

Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world
10

10 most heavily armed civilian populations in the world

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?
7

Could fighter jets be influenced by AI algorithms built by enemy hackers?