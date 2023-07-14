IND vs WI 1st Test: Former skipper Anil Kumble heaps praise on Rohit Sharma, says 'I am glad that he...'

Former India captain Anil Kumble has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma after the skipper scored his 10th Test hundred against the West Indies on Thursday, July 13. Rohit, participating in his first away series as captain was on the hit list of critics after a poor spell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians. However, those critics were answered by the Indian skipper after he scored the ton while his fellow Mumbai mate Yashasvi Jaiswal grabbed the headlines. Captain leading from the front! 👏 👏@ImRo45 brings up his 🔟th Test ton 💯



"You saw from Ball 1, the moment he stepped out, he knew he had to play a different kind of an innings, it was not the kind of pitch where the ball was coming onto the bat. Rohit likes the pace, even when the fast bowlers bowled those short deliveries, it was not coming on. He was happy to stay restrained and then, yes, on a couple of occasions, he took on the bowlers and hit them over the top," Kumble said on the Indian skipper.

India continued their overnight dominance at the start of Day 2 on Thursday as the duo of Rohit and Jaiswal put a stand of 229 runs for the first wicket. Jaiswal on debut scored an unbeaten 143 and is going good with his approach. Rohit on the flip side was dismissed for 103, just after getting the hundred. It was his 10th 44th international hundred and first as skipper in the Test side.

"Yes, wonderful innings, much-needed for Rohit because it was not that he was out of form. Even in the WTC, he was looking really good, yes, he got out but he was looking good. Even in the IPL, he was looking good every time he went out there. You could make out that when someone is not in form, and he was never like that. I am glad that he could put his head down and get the hundred," he added. India target big score on Day 3 India will look to capitalise on the good start they got in the first innings after they ended Day 2 at 321/2. Jaiswal was unbeaten on 143 while Virat Kohli is on 36 as they look to stamp India’s authority on the contest. Currently, India have a first innings lead of 162 runs with still three days of cricket left in Dominica. Jaiswal on the horizon will look to become the first Indian to score a double hundred on debut.

