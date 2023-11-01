IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Check pitch report for Wankhede Stadium and weather forecast for India vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL Weather & Pitch Report: India will take on Sri Lanka in the 33rd ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Thursday (Nov 2). The match is slated to be played at 2:00 PM IST.

India is in a stronger position in the World Cup and has won all six matches they have played in the tournament. The Men in Blue sit on the top of the points table with 12 points.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has won only two matches out of their six matches and stands at no 7 in the points table.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast and pitch report for the India vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match.

IND vs SL World Cup 2023: Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium's pitch is fairly balanced, offering fair help to batters and bowlers alike.

With only 25 ODIs being played here, the ground's sample size is big enough. The average first-inning score in these games is 256, with no significant advantage to the side batting first or second.

The highest score ever recorded here was 438/4, achieved by South Africa versus India in 2015. In contrast, Bangladesh's 1998 victory over India, with 115, remains the lowest total recorded here.

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Weather update

The weather forecast for Nov 2 shows that there will be no chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the India vs Sri Lanka match. The temperature will be around 29.3 degrees Celsius and humidity is expected to be around 53 per cent.