/IND vs SL, warm-up: Why didn’t Kuldeep Yadav bowl in 2nd innings? India coach explains

India men’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has dismissed concerns about Kuldeep Yadav’s fitness after the left-arm spinner did not bowl in the second innings of India’s three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Sunday (Aug 9). Bahutule said Kuldeep’s decision to sit out was precautionary, with the spinner wanting to “take a break” ahead of the upcoming two-Test series.

Kuldeep was among India’s best bowlers in the first innings, taking two wickets in 18 overs and his role in the team has been under discussion for some time, with questions over the management’s confidence in him across formats.

He had also joined Yorkshire for the English One-Day Cup to get back into rhythm before the Sri Lanka tour.

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His absence from the second innings raised concerns, but Bahutule said there was no major fitness issue.

“ Kuldeep bowled almost 20 overs in the sense 18 in the match and about two to three overs before the game also. He had a very good outing, and he just wanted to take a break in terms of just understanding how his body is at,” Bahutule said after the warm-up game here, as quoted by PTI.

“The bowlers had a great opportunity to go down and express themselves on a pitch which was slightly on a flatter side on the first day. But as the days went by, there was more turn on to it and definitely a good outing for the spinners,” Bahutule added.

Although the pitch offered more help to spinners as the match went on, India used mostly pacers in their second bowling innings.

Warm-up matches are generally not played exactly like Test matches, as they are mainly aimed at helping players adjust to the conditions and get enough match practice.

Bahutule also praised India’s spin options, which included Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain, highlighting the different skills each bowler brings to the attack.

“All four spinners have that uniqueness. We have got experience with Jaddu. We have got great accuracy levels with Manav Suthar. And, obviously, Saransh has got experience. He has performed really well in domestic cricket. And that is how he has earned his spot,” he said.