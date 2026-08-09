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‘Those who play, will flourish’: PM Modi interacts with India’s CWG medallists

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 20:48 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 20:48 IST
‘Those who play, will flourish’: PM Modi interacts with India’s CWG medallists

PM Modi interacts with India’s CWG medallists Photograph: (Instagram/@narendramodi)

Story highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s Commonwealth Games medallists in New Delhi and congratulated them on their performances, with India finishing fourth in the medal table with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met India’s medal winners from the 2026 Commonwealth Games at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday (Aug 9) and congratulated them for their impressive performances in Glasgow. After the meeting, PM Modi posted a video of the interaction on X with the caption, “Always #Cheer4Bharat.”

The video showed Commonwealth Games gold medallist boxer Sakshi Chaudhary along with other members of India’s medal-winning contingent.

“Hello friends! This is Sakshi Chaudhary. Today, our honourable Prime Minister has invited us, the Commonwealth Games medalists, and we feel very proud. We are extremely happy to have met him; he is very humble. Sir, would you like to say something?” Sakshi said in the video.

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Replying to her, PM Modi said, “Jo khelega, woh khilega” (Those who play, will flourish). Always cheer for Bharat.

PM Modi then led the athletes in chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” (Victory to mother India) three times.

India finished its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow with 39 medals, including 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze, securing fourth place in the overall medal table.

The Glasgow Games ended after 11 days of competition. During the closing ceremony, Scotland officially handed over the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton to India, which will host the centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The flag and baton were received by India’s representatives, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

With inputs from agencies

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Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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