/IND vs SL: Sarfaraz Khan returns to India Test squad, replaces injured Sai Sudharsan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has picked Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan as the replacement for injured Sai Sudharsan for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Sudharsan, who suffered a stress fracture in his big toe during India A’s Sri Lanka tour in Jul, has been recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru but has not regained full fitness in time for the series.

“Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka,” BCCI said in a statement. “The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his progress.”

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“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. He will link up with the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test match, starting August 15, 2026,” it added.

Sarfaraz last played for India during the three-Test series against New Zealand at home in 2024, which India lost 0-3. He was one of India’s top performers in the series and scored his maiden Test century in the second match.

However, he did not get another opportunity after that and remained on the bench throughout India’s five-Test series in Australia from Dec 2024 to Jan 2025 and was later dropped from the squad.

In domestic cricket, the 28-year-old has been a consistent performer for several years. In 92 First-Class innings, Sarfaraz has scored 5,114 runs at an average of 64.73, including 17 centuries and 16 fifties.