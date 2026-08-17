/IND vs SL: Jadeja joins elite club with 4,000 Test runs and 350 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja entered an elite club on Monday (Aug 17) after completing 350 Test wickets during the first Test against Sri Lanka, becoming only the fourth player after Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori to combine 4,000-plus runs with 350 wickets. He also became the fastest among the four to achieve the feat, reaching the milestone in just 90 Tests.

Kapil leads the list with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 Tests for India. Botham follows with 5,200 runs and 383 wickets for England, while Vettori has 4,530 runs and 362 wickets for New Zealand.

Jadeja also became only the fifth Indian bowler to take 350 Test wickets, following Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh. He is now the third-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in Test cricket, behind Rangana Herath (433) and Vettori (362).

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His strike rate of 58.1 is also impressive and among left-arm spinners with at least 125 Test wickets, only South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj has a better strike rate.

During the third day, Jadeja had made an important contribution by dismissing Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva for 21. Bowling from around the wicket, he got the ball to drift into the batter before turning away slightly and taking the outside edge. KL Rahul took a sharp catch at first slip after the third umpire confirmed that his fingers were underneath the ball.

The dismissal reduced Sri Lanka to five wickets down shortly before lunch.