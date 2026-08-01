/IND vs SL: India receive major boost as Jasprit Bumrah cleared for Test series

India received a major boost ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was declared fit to play both the matches. According to PTI, the fast bowler has been cleared by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru after recovering from the impact injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The 32-year-old had missed the third ODI at Lord's after picking up the injury and was included in India's Test squad subject to clearing his fitness assessment. His availability comes as a timely relief for a side already dealing with multiple injury concerns ahead of the two-Test series beginning in Galle on Aug 15.

"Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team's plans," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Big boost for India

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Bumrah's return significantly strengthens India's pace attack at a crucial stage of the World Test Championship cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings, one place above Sri Lanka and need victories to stay in the race for a place in the 2027 final.

The visitors need to win seven of their remaining nine Tests to remain in contention, making a 2-0 series victory in Sri Lanka particularly important before a challenging away assignment in New Zealand later this year.

India's preparations have been affected by a string of injuries, as Harshit Rana has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Nitish Reddy is recovering from a quadriceps issue. Washington Sundar will miss the opening Test because of a hamstring injury, forcing selectors to call up off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain after his impressive domestic performances and India A stint.

Fast bowler Akash Deep also remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja return to the Test setup after being rested for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan in June, a match that did not count towards the WTC.

Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar complete the pace unit, with Brar earning his maiden Test call-up after a 10-wicket haul for India A against Sri Lanka A in Galle.

The first Test will be played in Galle from Aug 15, followed by the second in Colombo from Aug 23. India have fond memories of their last Test tour to Sri Lanka, having completed a 3-0 whitewash in 2017.

With Bumrah now fully fit and back to lead the bowling attack, India will hope to begin an important stretch of their WTC campaign on a winning note despite the absence of several first-choice players.