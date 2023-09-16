IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Head-to-head record of India vs Sri Lanka, pitch report, weather update

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India and Sri Lanka made it to the finals of the 2023 Asia Cup tournament and will not clash with each other in the high intensity finale on Sunday (Sep 17). The match is slated to be played at 3:00 pm IST at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

In the last match against Pakistan, Sri Lanka etched victory by two wickets in the Super Four stage match to enter final of Asia Cup. Mohammad Rizwan (86 not out) and Iftikhar Ahmed (47) put up a 108-run stand to steer Pakistan to a commanding 252 for 7 after rain reduced the match to 42-overs a side contest. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in a rain-curtailed match.Sri Lanka made early inroads as Fakhar Zaman is bowled out cheaply, Babar and Shafique building the Pakistan's innings.

India, on the other hand, lost to Bangladesh in their last match by 6 runs. Though Bangladesh is already out of the finale race, they put up a good show against India on Friday. Winning the toss, Bangladesh chose to bat first but initially find it difficult to match the Indian pacers and lost their wickets early. However, a partnership by 100-runs between Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy helped Bangladesh set a challenging score of 265 ahead of India.

Now, India and Sri Lanka are set to meet in the final of Asia Cup 2023. Here are all the head-to-head details of both teams in ODI matches:

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 166 matches in ODI. Out of these 166 games, India has won 97 whereas Sri Lanka has come out victorious on 57 occasions. 11 matches ended without a result. 1 match ended with a tie.

Total matches played- 166

Won by India- 97

Won by Sri Lanka- 57

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Pitch report

R Premadasa Stadium offers a pitch that is quite favourable to batters. Spinners in particular can do well on this track due to the turn and bounce on offer. Batters can exploit the batting nature of the pitch and score heavily. Teams winning the toss might choose to chase, with the average first innings total being 214.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Weather update

The match is scheduled to commence at 3:00 pm IST, and the weather forecast indicates that rain is expected in the evening, with continuous cloud cover throughout. Initially, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain at the start of the match and in the evening.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: India vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 13, Asia Cup 2023 Final

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: Sunday, September 17, 3:00 pm IST

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE