IND vs SL, 3rd T20I, Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka?

It will be a humdinger of a clash in Colombo after Sri Lanka secured a spine chiller to win the second T20I by four wickets. The series decider is currently between a young Indian unit and a floated Sri Lankan team. After India handled four debutants in their playing XI on Wednesday and posted an unobtrusive 132 for 5 in their 20 overs, the hosts rushed home with two balls to save and had Dhananjaya de Silva's 34-ball 40 to thank for the series-evening out win. The series decider or the third T20I will be played today at a similar venue – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

As the 3rd T20I is set to be played on July 28, here are all the details about the time, place, live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I.

When to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 08:00 PM IST on July 29 and the toss will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I?

The match is set to take place at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I be live-streamed?

The 3rd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I? be telecasted?

The 3rd T20I between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.