Cricket: Preview, 3rd T20I - India takes on Sri Lanka in the series decider

It will be a humdinger of a clash in Colombo after Sri Lanka secured a spine chiller to win the second T20I by four wickets. The series decider is currently between a young Indian unit and a floated Sri Lankan team.

After India handled four debutants in their playing XI on Wednesday and posted an unobtrusive 132 for 5 in their 20 overs, the hosts rushed home with two balls to save and had Dhananjaya de Silva's 34-ball 40 to thank for the series-evening out win.

The series decider or the third T20I will be played today at a similar venue – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium has progressively eased back down all through the series, and we're probably going to see another slow and sultry playing surface for the third T20I. More slow balls should turn out to be extremely successful after the ball loses its shine, with spinners liable to get some turn.

Sri Lanka

Having enrolled a necessary T20I win, Sri Lanka should adhere to the same team that they played for the second T20I. They'll trust that their batsmen can keep their levelheadedness when it is important the most and backing their bowlers, who have done a very great job all through the series.

Wanindu Hasaranga has scalped 29 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.82, and he has scored 178 runs with the bat. He is in splendid form.

Akila Dhananjaya will be a player to look out for from Sri Lanka. He has scalped nine T20I wickets at this venue at an economy of 7.7.

India

With Navdeep Saini experiencing a shoulder injury last evening, one of the net bowlers is probably going to highlight today.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson will see to utilize their experience as the senior batsmen in the side, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal need to take their chances.

India will trust that their debutants' nerves would have settled and that they can create a more guaranteed execution in the third T20I that will be the series decider.