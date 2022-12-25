IND vs SL 2023: Out-of-form opener KL Rahul could be dropped for Sri Lanka T20Is - Reports

Out-of-form India opener KL Rahul is likely to get dropped for the upcoming Sri Lanka series while outgoing Chetan Sharma-led selection panel will be picking the squad, as per a report in PTI. BCCI had earlier sacked the selection committee led by the former India World Cup winner following India’s dismal loss to England in the semis of the T20 World Cup by 10 wickets.

However, before the new committee is formed, for which the selection process is going on, this already sacked-panel will name the squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting with the 1st T20I on December 3rd in Mumbai.

As per the report, KL Rahul, who just led India to a Test series win in Bangladesh, might face the axe for his poor run with the bat in this format. During the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rahul returned with four single-digit scores including a 5-ball five against England in the big semi-final.

Now since regular skipper Rohit Sharma is injured and his availability status remains unknown, Hardik Pandya will lead the team in his absence while KL Rahul could be on his way out.

"The old committee will probably select the Sri Lanka white ball squad," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As of now, it doesn't look like Rohit Sharma's finger will heal enough before the T20Is and in that case, Hardik will lead the side. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, his T20I days seem to be numbered," the source added.

Other than Rohit and Rahul, Virat is another big name who could also miss the T20I series as he will be rested, while it will be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah make a comeback to the squad or not. The Chetan Sharma-led panel could name the squad any time soon given the first match is just nine days away.

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 schedule –