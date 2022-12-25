BAN vs IND 2022: India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in Dhaka Test, clinch series 2-0

The Indian team ended 2022 with a Test series win over Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday, December 25th. On day four of the second Test, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 71-run stand for the eighth wicket to ensure India is crossing the line with three wickets in hand.

Chasing 145 in the fourth innings on a tricky track, India was already in the spot of bother having lost four wickets inside 50 runs at stumps on day three. The start of day four wasn't pleasing either as they lost set-batter Axar Patel, first-inning hero Rishabh Pant and night-watchman Jaydev Unadkat quite early. With India reeling at 74-7 at one stage, it did look like they might head home without winning a series on this tour.

Ashwin and Iyer then took it upon themselves to rescue India by playing attacking yet cautious cricket. With more close-in fielders surrounding them both could risk and play some lofted shots; they did the same and took the attack to the opposition. Ashwin, who is known for having a huge stomach for fight proved once again what he can do with the bat in India. Courtesy a 71-run stand for the eighth wicket, Ashwin and Iyer saw India clinching the second Test and the series 2-0.

For Bangladesh, all-rounder Mehidy Hasan picked up a five-for in the second innings including big scalps of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and even Rishabh Pant.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, stood out as the star performer for team India not only in this match but across both Tests. Having scored an impressive 87 in the first innings followed by an unbeaten 29 in the second, Iyer pressed his case for the upcoming Australia series at home next year.