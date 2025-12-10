/Ind vs SA 2nd T20I: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match online?

India roll into the second T20I in New Chandigarh with momentum on their side after a blazing 101-run win in Cuttack. Hardik Pandya lit up the first game with an unbeaten 59 and a sharp 1/16, setting the tone for a team that looks settled, energetic and hungry to seal the series early. With the Punjab trio, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh returning to their home turf, the buzz around Mullanpur is already electric. Here’s what fans need to know before the action kicks off.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live stream in India?

The IND vs SA 2nd T20I will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | 5 uncapped Indian players who could be big picks in IPL 2026

Where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd T20I live telecast on TV in India?

The IND vs SA 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

When and where will India vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

The IND vs SA 2nd T20I T20I will be played at the New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) Stadium on 13 December, 2025. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I take place?

The toss for IND vs SA 2nd T20I is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

IND vs SA T20I Squad

India Squad:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.

South Africa Squad: