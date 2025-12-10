/5 uncapped Indian players who could be big picks in IPL 2026

A look at five uncapped Indian players making headlines before the IPL 2026 auction. From Auqib Nabi to Ashok Sharma, these rising domestic stars are attracting strong interest with their current form.
Auqib Nabi has become one of the most talked-about uncapped players this season. The J&K pacer has impressed with his swing, control and wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, making him a strong pick for IPL 2026.
Rajasthan’s young keeper-batter Kartik Sharma has grabbed attention with quick runs in the middle order. His clean hitting and sharp work behind the stumps make him a solid uncapped option for teams looking for a flexible player this IPL.
Tamil Nadu opener Tushar Raheja has stood out with fast starts and confident strokeplay. His runs in SMAT and the TNPL have pushed his name forward, and he could be a top target among uncapped batters at the auction.
Anmolpreet Singh has been in strong form for Punjab, scoring freely and guiding their top order. With consistent runs and experience in domestic cricket, he enters the IPL 2026 auction as one of the most reliable uncapped batters available.
Ashok Sharma has led Rajasthan’s bowling attack with pace and regular wickets. His ability to hit 140 kmph and take key breakthroughs has made him a top uncapped fast bowler to watch in the upcoming IPL auction.